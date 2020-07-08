Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2020: AMYT,NNVC,XENT,NVAX,MDT

Health care stocks were mixed on Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index up fractionally while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Amryt (AMYT) was falling 18% shortly before the closing bell, earlier jumping over 96% to a first-day high of $15.50 after the specialty drugmaker's American depository shares began trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select market. Each ADS is equal to five ordinary Amryt shares and the stock also continues to trade on the London Stock Exchange.

Intersect ENT (XENT) climbed about 29% after Medtronic (MDT) reportedly offered to acquire the medical device company. The Intersect board and its financial advisor currently are reviewing the offer, according to a Bloomberg report, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Medtronic shares were fractionally lower this afternoon.

NanoViricides (NNVC) soared almost 26% after the antivirals company said three of its drug candidates to treat the SARS-CoV-2 virus were safe and well tolerated at different dosing levels during pre-clinical testing in mice. The company previously reported the drug candidates demonstrated strong effectiveness treating potentially lethal coronavirus lung infections in rats.

Among decliners, Novavax (NVAX) fell over 6% after Ladenburg Thalmann Wednesday cut the vaccines company to neutral from buy call but increased its price target on the stock by $55 to $105 apiece.

