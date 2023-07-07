News & Insights

US Markets
SLP

Health Care Sector Update for 07/07/2023: SLP, ROIV, AXSM, XLV, IBB

July 07, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.2% lower.

Simulations Plus (SLP) stock was more than 2% lower after the company reported fiscal Q3 net income late Thursday of $0.20 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) is drawing interest from big drugmakers for its treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, which may be worth over $7 billion, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Roivant Sciences shares were up 1.4% in recent Friday premarket activity.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) was more than 1.4% higher after saying the first patient has been dosed in a phase 3 trial of its investigational drug solriamfetol in adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLP
ROIV
AXSM
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.