Health Care Sector Update for 07/07/2023: SLP, ROIV, AXSM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.2% lower.

Simulations Plus (SLP) stock was more than 2% lower after the company reported fiscal Q3 net income late Thursday of $0.20 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) is drawing interest from big drugmakers for its treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, which may be worth over $7 billion, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Roivant Sciences shares were up 1.4% in recent Friday premarket activity.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) was more than 1.4% higher after saying the first patient has been dosed in a phase 3 trial of its investigational drug solriamfetol in adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

