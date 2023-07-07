Health Care Sector Update for 07/07/2023: BIIB, CSTL, NVS, MDGS

Health care stocks were lower late Friday with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.6%.

In company news, the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai's Leqembi to treat early Alzheimer's, but shares of Biogen were down 3.2% amid production concerns and a "black box" warning on the drug for the risk of brain swelling.

Castle Biosciences (CSTL) shares soared almost 53% ahead of the presentation of new data on its gene expression profile risk-stratification tests for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and for patients with cutaneous melanoma.

Novartis' (NVS) patent claims for heart failure drug Entresto were invalidated by a US court in Delaware on Friday. Novartis shares were down 3.3%.

Medigus (MDGS) said that Jeffs' Brands has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a majority stake in B24Chat, an artificial intelligence marketing platform. Medigus rose 2%.

