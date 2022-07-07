Health Care Sector Update for 07/07/2022: KALV, SRNE, ABBV

Health care stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 2.4% in recent trade.

In company news, KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) rose over 12% after the early-stage drugmaker Thursday reported a loss of $0.98 per share for its fiscal Q4 compared with a $0.65 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $1.09 per share net loss.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) added 5.3% after saying its Scilex Holding subsidiary has signed a term sheet to buy privately-held medical technology company Ancora Medical.

AbbVie (ABBV) slid 0.4% on Thursday after overnight paring its FY22 profit forecast by $0.14 per share on both sides of its prior outlook to a new range of $13.78 to $13.98 per share, excluding one-time items, to account for a $269 million pre-tax expense for acquired in-process research and development and milestone payments. Analysts, on average, have been looking for a $14.00 per share adjusted profit for the drugmaker this year, according to Capital IQ.

