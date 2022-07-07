Health Care Sector Update for 07/07/2022: CTMX,ABBV,SRNE,KALV

Health care stocks still were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.9% in recent trade.

In company news, CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) dropped nearly 40% to a record low of $1.19 after Thursday saying it was scrapping work on its praluzatamab ravtansine drug candidate following mixed results from a mid-stage trial for the prospective treatment for breast cancer. The underwhelming study data also prompted downgrades of CytomX by analysts at Wedbush and Jefferies.

AbbVie (ABBV) slid 0.5% on Thursday after overnight paring its FY22 profit forecast by $0.14 per share on both sides of its prior outlook to a new range of $13.78 to $13.98 per share, excluding one-time items, to account for a $269 million pre-tax expense for acquired in-process research and development and milestone payments. Analysts, on average, have been looking for a $14.00 per share adjusted profit for the drugmaker this year, according to Capital IQ.

To the upside, Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) added 4.5% after saying its Scilex Holding subsidiary has signed a term sheet to buy privately held medical technology company Ancora Medical.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) rose over 10% after the early-stage drugmaker Thursday reported a loss of $0.98 per share for its fiscal Q4 compared with a $0.65 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $1.09 per share net loss.

