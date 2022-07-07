US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 07/07/2022: ANVS, VERU, MRK, SGEN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.2% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was over 1% higher recently.

Annovis Bio (ANVS) was gaining over 13% in value after saying the Food and Drug Administration has cleared the company to move forward with its phase 3 clinical trial of buntanetap for the treatment of early Parkinson's disease.

Veru (VERU) was up almost 13% after saying a phase 3 trial of oral sabizabulin showed a 55.2% reduction in deaths compared with placebo in moderate to severe hospitalized COVID-19 patients at or before day 60.

Merck (MRK) is in advanced negotiations to acquire Seagen (SGEN) in a potential deal worth more than $40 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Seagen was climbing nearly 4% recently.

