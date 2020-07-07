Health Care Sector Update for 07/07/2020: POAI,CRVS,ANVS,UMRX

Health care stocks declined modestly Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping about 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index still was climbing 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Predictive Oncology (POAI) rose over 6% after the precision medicine company Tuesday completed its $1.75 million, all-stock acquisition of privately held biomedical analytics company Quantitative Medicine. Under the terms of the purchase agreement, the buyer issued 954,719 common shares valued at about $1.83 each, including 207,144 shares provided to Carnegie Mellon University as payment for a technology licensing agreement that transferred to Predictive Oncology with its buyout of Quantitative Medicine.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) was 85% higher after beginning phase I testing of a potential immunotherapy for COVID-19. It said a cancer patient in a separate study who was also diagnosed with COVID-19 stayed asymptomatic six weeks after being treated with Corvus' CPI-006 monoclonal antibody, the company said, adding other COVID-19 patients may benefit from improved times to recovery and and building longer-term immunities.

Annovis Bio (ANVS) climbed 85% after the Central Institutional Review Board approved a phase II trial of its ANVS401 drug candidate in patients with early Parkinson's disease and early Alzheimer's disease. The upcoming study is expected to enroll 68 patients and will evaluate whether ANVS401 can reverse so-called toxic cascades leading to nerve cell death and measure its effect on motor impairment and non-motor symptoms in Parkinson's patients and on memory and cognitive function in Alzheimer's patients.

Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) at one point Tuesday rose more than 54% to touch its best share price since May 2019 at $3.40 following a Wedbush upgrade Tuesday of the immuno-oncology company to outperform from neutral after Unum completed its acquisition of privately held biotechnology firm Kiq LCC. Wedbush also quadrupled its price target for Unum shares to $4 each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.