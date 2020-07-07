US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 07/07/2020: ANVS, NVAX, LVGO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were generally declining premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.60% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.22% lower.

Annovis Bio (ANVS) was surging past 150% after announcing approval from the Central Institutional Review Board to start its Phase 2 trial of ANVS401 in patients with early Parkinson's disease and early Alzheimer's disease at 15 sites across the US.

Novavax (NVAX) was gaining more than 30% in value after it was awarded $1.6 billion in US government funding to support late-stage clinical development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Livongo Health (LVGO) was over 10% higher after saying it expects its Q2 revenue to be in the range of $86 million to $87 million, up from its prior guidance of $73 million to $75 million.

