News & Insights

US Markets

Health Care Sector Update for 07/06/2023: CBRU, PFE, TMO, CRIS

July 06, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down about 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.1%.

In company news, Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) shares jumped almost 50% after Pfizer (PFE) invested $25 million in the company by acquiring about 4.7 million shares at $5.33 a share.

Curis (CRIS) was up 0.8% after the US Food and Drug Administration removed the partial clinical hold on its phase 1/2 study of emavusertib to treat hematologic malignancies.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) said it struck a deal to buy healthcare data provider CorEvitas from Audax Private Equity for $912.5 million in cash, bolstering its clinical research business. Thermo Fisher shares were down 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
TMO
CRIS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.