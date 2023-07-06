Health Care Sector Update for 07/06/2023: CBRU, PFE, TMO, CRIS

Health care stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down about 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.1%.

In company news, Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) shares jumped almost 50% after Pfizer (PFE) invested $25 million in the company by acquiring about 4.7 million shares at $5.33 a share.

Curis (CRIS) was up 0.8% after the US Food and Drug Administration removed the partial clinical hold on its phase 1/2 study of emavusertib to treat hematologic malignancies.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) said it struck a deal to buy healthcare data provider CorEvitas from Audax Private Equity for $912.5 million in cash, bolstering its clinical research business. Thermo Fisher shares were down 0.4%.

