News & Insights

US Markets
ALLR

Health Care Sector Update for 07/06/2023: ALLR, TMO, KZIA, IBB, XLV

July 06, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining premarket Thursday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) 0.8% lower while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.5%.

Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR) was shedding 52% in value after it priced a public offering of about 2.4 million common shares and warrants to buy up to about 2.4 million shares at a combined price of $4.50 per share and warrant for gross proceeds of approximately $11 million.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was down more than 1% after saying it struck a deal to buy CorEvitas from Audax Private Equity for $912.5 million in cash.

Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) was more than 10% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track Designation to the company's lead program paxalisib to treat solid tumor brain metastases harboring PI3K pathway mutations in combination with radiation therapy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALLR
TMO
KZIA
IBB
XLV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.