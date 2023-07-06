Health Care Sector Update for 07/06/2023: ALLR, TMO, KZIA, IBB, XLV

Health care stocks were declining premarket Thursday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) 0.8% lower while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.5%.

Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR) was shedding 52% in value after it priced a public offering of about 2.4 million common shares and warrants to buy up to about 2.4 million shares at a combined price of $4.50 per share and warrant for gross proceeds of approximately $11 million.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was down more than 1% after saying it struck a deal to buy CorEvitas from Audax Private Equity for $912.5 million in cash.

Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) was more than 10% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track Designation to the company's lead program paxalisib to treat solid tumor brain metastases harboring PI3K pathway mutations in combination with radiation therapy.

