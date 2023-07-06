Health Care Sector Update for 07/06/2023: ALLR, CRBU, CRIS, TMO

Health care stocks were lower late Thursday with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.2%.

In company news, Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR) shares plunged almost 54% after it priced a public offering of about 2.4 million shares and warrants at a combined price of $4.50 per share and warrant for gross proceeds of about $11 million.

Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) shares jumped 46% after Pfizer (PFE) invested $25 million in the company by acquiring about 4.7 million shares at $5.33 a share.

Curis (CRIS) was up 3.7% after the US Food and Drug Administration removed the partial clinical hold on its phase 1/2 study of emavusertib to treat hematologic malignancies.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) said it struck a deal to buy healthcare data provider CorEvitas from Audax Private Equity for $912.5 million in cash, bolstering its clinical research business. Thermo Fisher shares were down 0.5%.

