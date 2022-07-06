Health Care Sector Update for 07/06/2022: WORX, KMDA, KZIA

Health care stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.2% in recent trade.

In company news, SCWorx (WORX) climbed more than 21% after the health care management software firm late Tuesday announced plans to sell up to $5 million shares at its choice to an unnamed institutional investor over the next two years, including the initial sale of 277,778 shares.

Kamada (KMDA) rose 3.3% after saying it received an $11.4 million order for its Varicella Zoster immune globulin from an unnamed international organization primarily operating in Latin America. VARIZIG contains antibodies that specifically target the Varicella zoster virus and is intended to reduce the severity of chickenpox infections.

Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) was slipping 0.5%, giving back a nearly 14% morning advance that followed the US Food and Drug Administration granting a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to its paxalisib drug candidate to treat atypical rhabdoid/teratoid tumors, a rare form of childhood brain cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.