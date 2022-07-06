Health Care Sector Update for 07/06/2022: KZIA, KMDA, BGNE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.19% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.12% higher.

Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) was gaining over 11% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to paxalisib, aimed to treat atypical rhabdoid/teratoid tumors, a rare form of childhood brain cancer.

Kamada (KMDA) was climbing past 2% after saying it secured an $11.4 million agreement to supply Varicella Zoster Immune Globulin (Human) to an undisclosed international organization, operating principally in Latin America.

BeiGene (BGNE) said it entered into a research collaboration with InnoRNA to discover and develop novel mRNA therapies. BeiGene was recently down more than 2%.

