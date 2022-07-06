Health Care Sector Update for 07/06/2022: AMTI,KZIA,KMDA,WORX

Health care stocks were higher heading into Wednesday's close, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both gaining 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was rising 0.4% in late trade.

In company news, Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) fell hard on Wednesday, at one point sinking almost 37% to a record low of $1.97 a share, after saying a combination of its AMT-101 drug candidate and the Adalimumab monoclonal antibody failed to show an added clinical benefit compared with Adalimumab alone during phase II testing in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) dropped 1.4%, giving back a nearly 14% morning advance that followed the US Food and Drug Administration granting a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to its paxalisib drug candidate to treat atypical rhabdoid/teratoid tumors, a rare form of childhood brain cancer.

Among gainers, Kamada (KMDA) rose 3.3% after saying it received an $11.4 million order for its Varicella Zoster immune globulin from an unnamed international organization primarily operating in Latin America. VARIZIG contains antibodies that specifically target the Varicella zoster virus and is intended to reduce the severity of chickenpox infections.

SCWorx (WORX) climbed almost 28% after the health care management software firm late Tuesday announced plans to sell up to $5 million shares at its choice to an unnamed institutional investor over the next two years, including the initial sale of 277,778 shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.