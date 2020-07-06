Health Care Sector Update for 07/06/2020: IMMU,BDX,STAA

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index posting a 1.1% gain while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Immunomedics (IMMU) rose 9.5% after saying its Trodelvy drug candidate met its primary endpoint during phase III testing, with patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer treated with Trodelvy showing a median 5.6 months of progression-free survival compared with 1.7 months for patients receiving chemotherapy. It also met key secondary endpoints of the study, including overall survival and objective response rate.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) climbed almost 3% after Monday saying it would boost production of its portable BD Veritor point-of-care antigen test following an emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration for the 15-minute test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company was expecting to be able to produce aroud 2 million of the tests per week by the end of September, it said.

STAAR Surgical (STAA) slid about 4.8% following a Sidoti downgrade of the opthalmological implants company on Monday to neutral from buy.

