Health Care Sector Update for 07/06/2020: ELGX, MESO, IMMU, XLV, IBB, VHT
Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were up over 1% and the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) was 0.95% higher in recent trading.
Endologix (ELGX) was plunging by more than 55% after saying it initiated a voluntary Chapter 11 filing and simultaneously submitted a consensual plan of reorganization supported by Deerfield Partners as its largest creditor. The California-based maker of treatments for aortic disorders expects to complete the process by the end of Q3 and become a private company.
Mesoblast (MESO) was up over 9% after announcing that it has filed an expanded access protocol with the US Food and Drug Administration for compassionate use of its product candidate remestemcel-L as a treatment for COVID-19-infected children with cardiovascular and other complications of multisystem inflammatory syndrome.
Immunomedics (IMMU) was gaining more than 5% in value after saying its confirmatory phase 3 study of Trodelvy met its primary and key secondary endpoints in previously-treated patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- June 2020 Review and Outlook
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'