Health Care Sector Update for 07/06/2020: ELGX, MESO, IMMU, XLV, IBB, VHT

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were up over 1% and the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) was 0.95% higher in recent trading.

Endologix (ELGX) was plunging by more than 55% after saying it initiated a voluntary Chapter 11 filing and simultaneously submitted a consensual plan of reorganization supported by Deerfield Partners as its largest creditor. The California-based maker of treatments for aortic disorders expects to complete the process by the end of Q3 and become a private company.

Mesoblast (MESO) was up over 9% after announcing that it has filed an expanded access protocol with the US Food and Drug Administration for compassionate use of its product candidate remestemcel-L as a treatment for COVID-19-infected children with cardiovascular and other complications of multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

Immunomedics (IMMU) was gaining more than 5% in value after saying its confirmatory phase 3 study of Trodelvy met its primary and key secondary endpoints in previously-treated patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

