Health Care Sector Update for 07/05/2023: MRNA, TMO, TEVA

July 05, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Health care stocks were slightly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down about 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was flat.

In company news, Moderna (MRNA) is expected to announce an investment of up to $1 billion in China, marking the US drugmaker's first investment in the Asian country, Yicai Global reported Wednesday. Moderna shares were adding nearly 1.5%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) emerged as the top bidder to buy CorEvitas, a biopharmaceutical data provider, from private-equity firm Audax Group, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Thermo Fisher was down 0.1%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) is considering options for its active ingredients business, Teva Api, including a possible sale, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical shares were slightly up.

