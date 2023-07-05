Health Care Sector Update for 07/05/2023: INCY, EVO, MRNA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive.

Incyte (INCY) was up over 2% after saying that the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has granted marketing authorization for its Opzelura cream to treat non-segmental vitiligo with facial involvement in patients aged more than 12 years.

Evotec (EVO) was over 4% higher after saying its Seattle-based subsidiary, Just - Evotec Biologics, secured a contract of up to $74 million from the US Department of Defense for the rapid development of monoclonal antibody-based drug product prototypes targeting orthopoxviruses.

Moderna (MRNA) was up nearly 1% after saying it applied for marketing authorizations for its mRNA-1345 investigational vaccine from the European Medicines Agency, Switzerland's Swissmedic, and Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration.

