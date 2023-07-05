Health Care Sector Update for 07/05/2023: ALLR, MRNA, TMO, TEVA

Health care stocks were little changed late Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index down less than 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up fractionally.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.2%.

In company news, Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR) shares jumped almost 32% after initial data from its phase 2 trial of breast cancer treatment candidate Ixempra showed "promising" signs of clinical benefit in patients screened using the DRP companion diagnostic tool.

Moderna (MRNA) is expected to announce an investment of up to $1 billion in China, marking the US drugmaker's first investment in the Asian country, Yicai Global reported. Moderna shares were adding 1.7%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) emerged as the top bidder to buy CorEvitas, a biopharmaceutical data provider, from private-equity firm Audax Group, Bloomberg reported. Thermo Fisher was up 0.4%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) is considering options for its active ingredients business, Teva Api, including a possible sale, Bloomberg reported. Teva Pharmaceutical shares were little changed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.