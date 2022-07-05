Health Care Sector Update for 07/05/2022: TYME, DYN, CVAC, BNTX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.79% lower, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently declining by 0.92%.

Tyme Technologies (TYME) was surging past 25% after Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) agreed to acquire the company for approximately 74.3 million common Syros shares, or about 0.43 common Syros share for each common share of Tyme.

Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) was gaining more than 12% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its Investigational new drug application to conduct clinical trials on its treatment candidate DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to skipping exon 51.

CureVac (CVAC) said it has sued BioNTech (BNTX) in Germany for allegedly infringing some patents considered essential to the design and development of the latter's COVID-19 vaccine. BioNTech was down more than 4% recently.

