Health Care Sector Update for 07/05/2022: ADGI,NVAX,OTLK

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 2.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 2.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) fell 7.4% after the biopharmaceuticals company Tuesday selected David Hering to be its permanent chief executive. Herring previously had been a chief operating officer at Adagio and was named interim CEO on Feb. 18 when the company said Tillman Gerngross had agreed in principle to step down and transfer his responsibilities to Herring.

Novavax (NVAX) rose 7.1% after the European Commission approved an expanded conditional marketing authorization for its Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents between 12 to 17 years old. The move follows the EU health care agency issuing a conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine for adults in December 2021.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) rose 8.9% after the biopharmaceuticals company Tuesday said it fully pre-paid a $10.2 million unsecured convertible promissory note issued in November 2020 ahead of a July 1 deadline that would have allowed the noteholders to convert the security into Outlook stock.

