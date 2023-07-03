Health Care Sector Update for 07/03/2023: LH, FTRE, NLSP, NVR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Monday, as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) were recently inactive.

Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) was slipping past 13% after saying it has completed the spin-off of Fortrea (FTRE), a contract research organization.

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) was up more than 10% after saying it will proceed with phase 3 of its AMAZE clinical trial for candidate drug Mazindol ER after receiving authorization from the Institutional Review Board.

Novartis (NVS) subsidiary Sandoz said it has launched Hyrimoz, a biosimilar referencing Humira, in the US. Novartis was recently down more than 1%.

