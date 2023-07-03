Health Care Sector Update for 07/03/2023: DERM, HLN, ABEO

Health care stocks were lower on Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.2%.

In company news, Journey Medical (DERM) shares jumped 27% after the company said it expects to release topline results from two phase 3 trials evaluating DFD-29 for the treatment of moderate to severe papulopustular rosacea next week.

Haleon (HLN) is looking into divesting some quit-smoking products and is working with an adviser for the identification of potential buyers, Bloomberg reported Monday. Haleon shares were shedding 2%.

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) shares jumped 9.2% after the company said it raised $25 million from some existing investors, mainly to fund the start of launch preparations ahead of the Biologics License Application submission for EB-101 and potential approval.

