News & Insights

US Markets
DERM

Health Care Sector Update for 07/03/2023: DERM, HLN, ABEO

July 03, 2023 — 12:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower on Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.2%.

In company news, Journey Medical (DERM) shares jumped 27% after the company said it expects to release topline results from two phase 3 trials evaluating DFD-29 for the treatment of moderate to severe papulopustular rosacea next week.

Haleon (HLN) is looking into divesting some quit-smoking products and is working with an adviser for the identification of potential buyers, Bloomberg reported Monday. Haleon shares were shedding 2%.

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) shares jumped 9.2% after the company said it raised $25 million from some existing investors, mainly to fund the start of launch preparations ahead of the Biologics License Application submission for EB-101 and potential approval.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DERM
HLN
ABEO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.