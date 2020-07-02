Health Care Sector Update for 07/02/2020: KTOV,VERO,MEIP,NLTX

Health care stocks continued to rise this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index posting a 1.0% gain while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was ahead 1.1%.

In company news, Kitov Pharmaceuticals (KTOV) climbed 3.3% after CEO Isaac Israel Thursday said the specialty drugmaker had over $60 million in cash on hand at the end of June, providing enough money to support a pair of planned clinical trials and carry the company until 2024 or beyond. He also said Kitov expects to begin receiving royalty income and potential milestone payments following the planned commercial launch in the US of its Consensi medication to treat hypertension and osteoarthritis pain later this year.

Venus Concept (VERO) surged 6.5% higher. The company late Wednesday announced 510(k) clearance for its Venus Viva MD new-skin rejuvenation device from the US Food and Drug Administration to treat a wider range of skin conditions than prior versions of its Viva and Versa devices that were introduced in 2015 and 2016.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) dropped 17% after the biopharmaceuticals company Thursday priced a $76.2 million public offering of nearly 3.3 million common shares and more than 1.7 million pre-funded warrants at $15.25 apiece, or 10.3% below Wednesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to continue development of Neoleukin's NL-201 lead product candidate and other protein therapies as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

MEI Pharma (MEIP) fell 18.6% after the drugmaker and the Helsinn Group said Thursday they were ending phase III testing of a combination of MEI's pracinostat drug candidate and azacitidinin in patients with acute myeloid leukemia when an interim analysis showed that it was unlikely to improve overall survival compared with a control group.

