Health Care Sector Update for 07/02/2020: CNTG, BCLI, ZOM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.71% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was advancing by more than 1% in recent trading.

Centogene (CNTG) was rallying past 5% after saying its SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test has won emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) was up over 2% after saying it has dosed the final patient in its phase 3 trial of its product candidate NurOwn, which is intended to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM) was plunging by more than 29% after it priced its public offering of 187.5 million common shares together with short-term warrants to purchase up to 187.5 million common shares, at a combined public offering price of $0.16 per share and accompanying warrant.

