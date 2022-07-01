Health Care Sector Update for 07/01/2022: ENDP, CLDX, CYTK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.28% lower, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.1%.

Endo International (ENDP) was slipping past 11% after saying its treatment candidate for a condition called "frozen" shoulder didn't show statistical significance over placebo in terms of efficacy in improving shoulder function, based on data from its phase 2 trial.

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) said its candidate therapy for moderate to severe chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), barzolvolimab, showed positive results in an ongoing phase 1b clinical trial. Celldex Therapeutics was recently down more than 8%.

Cytokinetics (CYTK) was up more than 7% after saying it has priced a private placement of $450 million principal amount of 3.5% convertible senior notes due 2027.

