Health Care Sector Update for 07/01/2020: TTOO,MYOS,TRPX

Health care stocks were outpacing most other industry sectors and keeping the broader Wednesday markets on positive ground, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, T2 Biosystems (TTOO) climbed over 29% after the diagnostics company said it likely generated between $2.4 million to $2.6 million in revenue during its Q2 that ended June 30, representing at least a 33% increase over year-ago levels and exceeding the single-analyst estimate expecting about $2.1 million in Q2 revenue.

Therapix Biosciences (TRPX) slumped more than 46% after the Israeli specialty drugmaker Wednesday disclosed receiving a delisting notice from the Nasdaq stock market and said its American depositary shares will be suspended from trading beginning with the start of US trading on Thursday. Under Nasdaq rules, the company may send a request within 15 days from June 30 to review the delisting decision.

