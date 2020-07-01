US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 07/01/2020: MYOS, QLGN, SNN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed in Wednesday's pre-bell trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.32%, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.23% higher recently.

MYOS RENS Technology (MYOS) jumped more than 158% amid a deal to merge with MedAvail, a Canada-based in-clinic pharmacy company. The combined company will focus on advancing MedAvail's network of in-clinic pharmacies within Medicare sites across the US, while the current MYOS muscle health business will be spun off, the companies said.

Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) was gaining over 46% in value after saying it has notified the Food and Drug Administration that it will begin selling its FastPack SARS-CoV-2 antibodies testing kits in the US.

Smith & Nephew (SNN) said its underlying revenue in Q2 is expected to plunge by about 29%, in line with its expectations, "as major markets were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic." Smith & Nephew was over 4% higher recently.

