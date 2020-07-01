Health Care Sector Update for 07/01/2020: CRSP,TTOO,QLGN,TRPX

Health care stocks extended their Wednesday gains, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.9% this afternoon while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) was 6.5% higher in late trade after the genome-editing company earlier Wednesday priced an upsized $450 million public offering of more than 6.4 million common shares at $70 apiece, or about 5.1% under Tuesday's closing price. The company and underwriters added an extra $125 million of shares over their original plans just ahead of pricing the deal.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) climbed over 20% after the diagnostics company said it likely generated between $2.4 million to $2.6 million in revenue during its Q2 that ended June 30, representing at least a 33% increase over year-ago levels and exceeding the single-analyst estimate expecting about $2.1 million in Q2 revenue.

Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) rose 15% after Wednesday saying it has told the US Food and Drug Administration it will begin selling its FastPack SARS-CoV-2 antibodies testing kit by mid-July. The diagnostics and biomedicines company previously applied for an emergency-use authorization for the 10-minute test but the FDA notice allows it to launch commercial sales before the agency completes its review.

Therapix Biosciences (TRPX) slumped more than 48% after the Israeli specialty drugmaker Wednesday disclosed receiving a delisting notice from the Nasdaq stock market and said its American depositary shares will be suspended from trading beginning with the start of US trading on Thursday. Under Nasdaq rules, the company may send a request within 15 days from June 30 to review the delisting decision.

