Health Care Sector Update for 06/30/2023: BXRX, BHC, BLCO, NVS, ABCM, PFE

Health care stocks were rising late Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 1.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was adding 0.9%.

In company news, Baudax Bio's (BXRX) shares more than doubled after the company disclosed its acquisition of cell therapy developer Teralmmune.

Bausch Health's (BHC) Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) unit struck a deal to buy dry-eye drug Xiidra, Libvatrep and AcuStream for up to $2.5 billion from Novartis (NVS), including an upfront payment of $1.75 billion in cash. Bausch + Lomb shares rose past 4%.

Abcam (ABCM), which is exploring options including a sale, spurred initial interest from US companies Danaher (DHR) and Agilent Technologies (A), Bloomberg reported Friday. Abcam shares were up 3.5%.Pfizer (PFE) and several companies in Europe have been contracted by the European Commission to reserve capacity for mRNA, vector-based and protein-based vaccines for the continent to be better prepared for future pandemics, Reuters reported Friday. Pfizer was up 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.