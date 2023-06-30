News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 06/30/2023: BLCO, BHC, ABCM, PFE, DHR, A

June 30, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Health care stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 1.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was adding 0.9%.

In company news, Bausch Health's (BHC) Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) unit struck a deal to acquire dry-eye drug Xiidra, Libvatrep and AcuStream for up to $2.5 billion from Novartis (NVS), including an upfront payment of $1.75 billion in cash. Bausch + Lomb shares rose almost 6%.

Abcam (ABCM), which is exploring options including a sale, spurred initial interest from US companies Danaher (DHR) and Agilent Technologies (A), Bloomberg reported Friday. Abcam shares were up 3.4%.

Pfizer (PFE) and several companies in Europe have been contracted by the European Commission to reserve capacity for mRNA, vector-based and protein-based vaccines for the continent to be better prepared for future pandemics, Reuters reported Friday. Pfizer was up 1.2%.

