Health Care Sector Update for 06/30/2023: AUPH, ACCD, RNLX, XLV, IYH

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.3% higher and the iShares US Healthcare ETF (IYH) up 0.03% recently.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) was climbing past 14% after saying its board is considering strategic alternatives on a wide range of options including a potential sale, merger or other transaction.

Accolade (ACCD) was gaining more than 10% after it posted a fiscal Q1 loss of $0.52 per diluted share, narrower than the per-share loss of $4.92 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.61 per share.

Renalytix (RNLX) was rallying by more than 41% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted the de novo marketing approval for its KidneyIntelX.dkd prognostic test, which is aimed to support care management in adults with Type 2 diabetes and early-stage chronic kidney disease.

