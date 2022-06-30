Health Care Sector Update for 06/30/2022: UHS, WBA, GRFS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) ETF was 1% lower and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently declining by more than 1%

Universal Health Services (UHS) was slipping past 6% after saying it now expects full-year 2022 adjusted earnings to be in a range of $9.60 to $10.40 per diluted share, down from its previous guidance of $11.90 to $12.90. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect earnings of $11.70 per share.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was more than 4% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.96 per diluted share, down from $1.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.93.

Grifols (GRFS) has no current plans of a capital increase, Reuters reported, citing a statement read by a company executive. Grifols was climbing past 5% recently.

