Health Care Sector Update for 06/30/2022: ANGN, CYTK, UHS

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sliding 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was easing less than 0.1%.

In company news, Angion Biomedica (ANGN) was sinking over 38% this afternoon, easing slightly from a nearly 40% drop to a record low of $1.03 per share, after overnight saying it was discontinuing phase II testing of its ANG-3070 drug candidate in patients with primary proteinuric kidney diseases following an unexpected and substantial decline in kidney function for a patient in the trial's drug-treatment arm.

Cytokinetics (CYTK) dropped 9.8% after the biopharmaceuticals company overnight disclosed plans for a $450 million private placement of convertible senior notes maturing in July 2027 and using the net proceeds to redeem a portion of its $100 million of 4.00% convertible senior note coming due in 2026 and funding late-stage trials of its aficamten drug candidate in patients with obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy as well as other clinical programs.

BioNTech (BNTX) rose 7.1% after the drug maker and Pfizer (PFE) late Wednesday announced a new $3.2 billion agreement to provide 105 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the US government. The deal also includes an option for the government to buy up to 195 million additional doses. Pfizer shares were 3.1% higher this afternoon.

