Health Care Sector Update for 06/30/2021: NTLA,CERE,HCM,CG,CVAC,SNY

Health care stocks remain mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) rose 7% after the genome editing company priced a $600 million public offering of about 4.1 million common shares at $145 each, or 4.4% below Tuesday's closing price.

Hutchmed (HCM) surged nearly 19% higher after the immunotherapies company Wednesday raised $536.9 million from the sale of 104 million shares priced at the equivalent of $25.82 per American depository share, 22% below Tuesday's closing price. The deal attracted institutional investors including Carlyle Group (CG), General Atlantic, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

CureVac (CVAC) shares climbed 8.7% after the German company named longtime Sanofi (SNY) executive Malte Greune chief operating officer effective Thursday and said co-founder and chief production officer Florian von der Mulbe would now oversee development of its RNA printer technology for automated production of ribonucleic acid-based vaccines and therapeutics.

Among decliners, Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) shares declined over 14%, trimming a portion of Tuesday's 136% advance, after the specialty drug maker overnight disclosed plans for a public offering of 14 million common shares.

