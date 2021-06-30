US Markets
NTLA

Health Care Sector Update for 06/30/2021: NTLA,CERE,HCM,CG,CVAC,SNY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks remain mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) rose 7% after the genome editing company priced a $600 million public offering of about 4.1 million common shares at $145 each, or 4.4% below Tuesday's closing price.

Hutchmed (HCM) surged nearly 19% higher after the immunotherapies company Wednesday raised $536.9 million from the sale of 104 million shares priced at the equivalent of $25.82 per American depository share, 22% below Tuesday's closing price. The deal attracted institutional investors including Carlyle Group (CG), General Atlantic, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

CureVac (CVAC) shares climbed 8.7% after the German company named longtime Sanofi (SNY) executive Malte Greune chief operating officer effective Thursday and said co-founder and chief production officer Florian von der Mulbe would now oversee development of its RNA printer technology for automated production of ribonucleic acid-based vaccines and therapeutics.

Among decliners, Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) shares declined over 14%, trimming a portion of Tuesday's 136% advance, after the specialty drug maker overnight disclosed plans for a public offering of 14 million common shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTLA CERE HCM CG CVAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular