Health Care Sector Update for 06/30/2021: CERE,HCM,CG,CVAC,SNY

Health care stocks traded just below breakeven Wednesday afternoon, with the Health Care Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) down 0.1% while the NYSE Health Care Index fell 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index rose 0.9%.

In company news, Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) shares declined over 10%, trimming a portion of Tuesday's 136% advance, after the specialty drug maker overnight disclosed plans for a public offering of 14 million common shares.

Hutchmed (HCM) surged 21% higher after the immunotherapies company Wednesday raised $536.9 million from the sale of 104 million shares priced at the equivalent of $25.82 per American depository share, 22% below Tuesday's closing price. The deal attracted institutional investors including Carlyle Group (CG), General Atlantic, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

CureVac (CVAC) shares climbed 8.4% after the German company named longtime Sanofi (SNY) executive Malte Greune chief operating officer effective Thursday, and said co-founder and chief production officer Florian von der Mulbe would now oversee development of its RNA printer technology for automated production of ribonucleic acid-based vaccines and therapeutics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.