Health Care Sector Update for 06/30/2021: ALT, AVIR, HCM, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were slipping in premarket Wednesday trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.10% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.01%.

Altimmune (ALT) fell by more than 32% after saying it will end its AdCOVID development as the investigational nasal spray for the prevention of COVID-19 did not stimulate an adequate immune response in healthy volunteers even though it was well tolerated.

Hutchmed (HCM) gained more than 14% after it closed its primary offering of 104 million shares which yielded gross proceeds of HK$4.17 billion ($536.9 million) and made its debut in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) was up over 11% after saying its oral antiviral agent AT-527 demonstrated rapid and sustained antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

