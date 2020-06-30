Health Care Sector Update for 06/30/2020: OCX, ZYNE, INO, IBB, XLV

Health care firms were flat to lower premarket Tuesday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive, while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.06% in recent activity.

OncoCyte (OCX) was plunging by over 47% after saying the Clinical Validation study of its liquid biopsy test, DetermaDx, to clarify whether a lung nodule is suspicious or benign failed to meet the predetermined endpoints.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) was down more than 49% after saying its 14-week study on Zygel CBD gel as a treatment for behavioral symptoms of patients with Fragile X syndrome did not achieve statistical significance in its primary and key secondary endpoints as compared with the placebo group.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) reported what it said were positive data from the first two phase 1 clinical trial cohorts of INO-4800, the biotech company's vaccine candidate to treat the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Inovio was declining by more than 14% recently.

