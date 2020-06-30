Health Care Sector Update for 06/30/2020: CNSP,ONEM,AXSM,CRSP

Health care stocks were higher at Tuesday's close, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was posting a 1.2% advance this afternoon.

In company news, CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) was hanging on to a 2.4% gain in late Tuesday trading, easing from a nearly 18% advance that followed the drugmaker saying it has hired Berry Consultants to advise on phase II testing of its Berubicin experimental treatment for glioblastoma multiforme. The upcoming trial is expected to begin before the end of the year in patients with the particularly aggressive form of brain cancer.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) climbed nearly 11% after Piper Sandler raised its price target for the membership-based primary care provider by $11 to $40 a share and reiterated its overweight rating for the company's stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) rose 7.6% after a new regulatory filing showed chief financial officer Nick Pizzie Monday purchased 777 of the specialty drugmaker's shares at $76.64 apiece, boosting his direct stake in the company to 41,217 shares. A separate filing Tuesday showed board member Mark Coleman Monday paid $49,725 to acquire another 650 Axsome shares.

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) slid 2.4% after the genome-editing company Monday night launched a $325 million public offering of its common shares. Net proceeds will be used to fund research and development of the company's genetic therapies pipeline, production infrastructure, working capital and other general corporate purposes, according to the preliminary prospectus.

