Health Care Sector Update for 06/30/2020: AXSM,ONEM,CRSP

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was posting a 0.6% advance this afternoon.

In company news, Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) rose 7.8% after a new regulatory filing showed chief financial officer Nick Pizzie Monday purchased 777 of the specialty drugmaker's shares at $76.64 apiece, boosting his direct stake in the company to 41,217 shares. A separate filing Tuesday showed board member Mark Coleman Monday paid $49,725 to acquire another 650 Axsome shares.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) climbed 9.6% after Piper Sandler raised its price target for the membership-based primary care provider by $11 to $40 a share and reiterated its overweight rating for the company's stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) slid 6.3% after the genome-editing company Monday night launched a $325 million public offering of its common shares. Net proceeds will be used to fund research and development of the company's genetic therapies pipeline, production infrastructure, working capital and other general corporate purposes, according to the preliminary prospectus.

