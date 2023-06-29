Health Care Sector Update for 06/29/2023: SGTX, LLY, ALVR, GILD, CRMD, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.08% lower, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently up 0.19%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) has agreed to acquire Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) in a deal potentially worth more than $300 million, the companies said. Sigilon Therapeutics was rallying past 634% recently.

AlloVir (ALVR) was gaining over 10% in value after the company reported that Gilead Sciences (GILD) executed a purchase of more than 2.93 million shares of its common stock on June 27.

CorMedix (CRMD) was slipping past 23% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 7.5 million shares of its common stock at $4 per share and pre-funded warrants to buy up to about 2.5 million shares of its common stock at $3.999 per pre-funded warrant, for total expected gross proceeds of about $40 million.

