News & Insights

US Markets
SGTX

Health Care Sector Update for 06/29/2023: SGTX, LLY, ALVR, GILD, CRMD, XLV, IBB

June 29, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.08% lower, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently up 0.19%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) has agreed to acquire Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) in a deal potentially worth more than $300 million, the companies said. Sigilon Therapeutics was rallying past 634% recently.

AlloVir (ALVR) was gaining over 10% in value after the company reported that Gilead Sciences (GILD) executed a purchase of more than 2.93 million shares of its common stock on June 27.

CorMedix (CRMD) was slipping past 23% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 7.5 million shares of its common stock at $4 per share and pre-funded warrants to buy up to about 2.5 million shares of its common stock at $3.999 per pre-funded warrant, for total expected gross proceeds of about $40 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SGTX
LLY
ALVR
GILD
CRMD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.