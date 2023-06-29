News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 06/29/2023: IMNM, LLY, SGTX, IRWD, VECT

June 29, 2023 — 02:11 pm EDT

Health care stocks were rising Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up around 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.3%.

In company news, Immunome (IMNM) and Morphimmune said they agreed to merge in an all-stock deal. Immunome shares jumped 28%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) has agreed to acquire Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) in a deal potentially worth more than $300 million, the companies said. Sigilon Therapeutics shares jumped past 500%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) and VectivBio (VECT) said Thursday that the tender offer to buy the outstanding shares of VectivBio for $17 per share in cash has been completed. Ironwood was up 1.5% and VectivBio was slightly lower.

