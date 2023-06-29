Health Care Sector Update for 06/29/2023: ALVO, IMNM, LLY, SGTX, IRWD, VECT

Health care stocks were rising late Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each up about 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.2%.

In company news, Alvotech (ALVO) shares were dropping past 6% after the company said late Wednesday its second biologics license application for AVT02 was rejected by the US Food and Drug Administration, with the agency stating that certain deficiencies need to be resolved before an approval can be granted.

Immunome (IMNM) and Morphimmune said they agreed to merge in an all-stock deal. Immunome shares jumped almost 29%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) has agreed to acquire Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) in a deal potentially worth more than $300 million, the companies said. Sigilon Therapeutics shares soared 451%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) and VectivBio (VECT) said Thursday that the tender offer to buy the outstanding shares of VectivBio for $17 per share in cash has been completed. Ironwood was up 0.8% and VectivBio was slightly lower.

