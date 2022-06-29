Health Care Sector Update for 06/29/2022: TRVI, PDCO, ICVX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) advancing 0.33% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up 0.02%.

Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) shares were gaining more than 24% after saying the phase 2b/3 of its Pruritus Relief through Itch Scratch-Modulation trial showed positive results for the investigational drug Haduvio as treatment for prurigo nodularis.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) stock was gaining almost 10% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per diluted share, up from $0.38 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.56.

Icosavax (ICVX) said its IVX-121 virus-like particle vaccine candidate induced an immunologic response to respiratory syncytial virus, based on interim results from a phase 1/1b trial. Icosavax shares were down more than 16% in premarket trading.

