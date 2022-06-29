US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/29/2022: ALNA, CANF, PDCO

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) climbed over 170%, after saying it terminated an at-the-market sales deal with B Riley Securities this week after selling slightly more than 6.8 million shares, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) climbed nearly 12% after the biopharmaceuticals company reported positive top-line results from a late-stage study of its Piclidenoson drug candidate, with the prospective treatment for plaque psoriasis showing a statistically significant improvement in symptoms and severity compared with a placebo. It also performed better than the active control drug, the company said.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) rose 9.7% after the dental and animal health supplies company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.71 per share for Q4, nearly doubling its $0.38 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.15 per share. Net sales grew 5.1% year-over-year to $1.64 billion, also exceeding the $1.59 billion Street view.

