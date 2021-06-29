US Markets
CERE

Health Care Sector Update for 06/29/2021: CERE,ZNTL,MRNA

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks traded slightly above the flatline Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) both up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was marginally higher.

In company news, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) more than doubled in price, rising over 117% in recent trading after the neuroscience company reported positive results from a phase Ib trial of its CVL-231 drug candidate for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) climbed about 10% after the drug maker priced a $150.4 million public offering of 3.1 million common shares at $48.50 apiece, 2% under Monday's closing price.

Moderna (MRNA) gained about 5.4% after India's government granted emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

