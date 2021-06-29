Health Care Sector Update for 06/29/2021: CERE,ZNTL,MRNA

Health care stocks traded slightly above the flatline Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) both up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was marginally higher.

In company news, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) more than doubled in price, rising over 117% in recent trading after the neuroscience company reported positive results from a phase Ib trial of its CVL-231 drug candidate for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) climbed about 10% after the drug maker priced a $150.4 million public offering of 3.1 million common shares at $48.50 apiece, 2% under Monday's closing price.

Moderna (MRNA) gained about 5.4% after India's government granted emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

