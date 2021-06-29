Health Care Sector Update for 06/29/2021: CERE, VBIV, DMAC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Tuesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was marginally up while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing by 0.08%.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) was surging past 59% after saying it obtained positive results from its phase 1b clinical trial of CVL-231, a potential schizophrenia treatment.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV) was up more than 4.6% after it unveiled phase 1 data from its phase 1/2 trial of the first of its enveloped virus-like particle COVID-19 vaccine candidates, VBI-2902a, in healthy adults aged 18 to 54 years of age.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) said its drug DM199 improved kidney function in the mid-stage Redux trial, according to interim results. DiaMedica was down more than 24% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

