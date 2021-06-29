Health Care Sector Update for 06/29/2021: CERE, VBIV, DMAC, XLV, IBB

US Markets
Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Tuesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was marginally up while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing by 0.08%.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) was surging past 59% after saying it obtained positive results from its phase 1b clinical trial of CVL-231, a potential schizophrenia treatment.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV) was up more than 4.6% after it unveiled phase 1 data from its phase 1/2 trial of the first of its enveloped virus-like particle COVID-19 vaccine candidates, VBI-2902a, in healthy adults aged 18 to 54 years of age.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) said its drug DM199 improved kidney function in the mid-stage Redux trial, according to interim results. DiaMedica was down more than 24% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

