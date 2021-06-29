Health Care Sector Update for 06/29/2021: CELC,CERE,ZNTL,MRNA

Health care stocks were trading in a tight range near the flatline ahead of Tuesday's close, with the NYSE Health Care Index losing 0.1% and the Health Care Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) rising 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was also 0.1% higher.

In company news, Celcuity (CELC) sank 21% after the cancer diagnostics company priced a $56.3 million public offering of about 2.3 million common shares at $25 each, 19.2% below Monday's closing price.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) more than doubled in price, gaining more than 141% in recent trading after the neuroscience company reported positive results from a phase Ib trial of its CVL-231 drug candidate for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) climbed about 9.6% after the drug maker priced a $150.4 million public offering of 3.1 million common shares at $48.50 apiece, 2% under Monday's closing price.

Moderna (MRNA) gained 5.2% after India's government granted emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.