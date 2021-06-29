US Markets
CELC

Health Care Sector Update for 06/29/2021: CELC,CERE,ZNTL,MRNA

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were trading in a tight range near the flatline ahead of Tuesday's close, with the NYSE Health Care Index losing 0.1% and the Health Care Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) rising 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was also 0.1% higher.

In company news, Celcuity (CELC) sank 21% after the cancer diagnostics company priced a $56.3 million public offering of about 2.3 million common shares at $25 each, 19.2% below Monday's closing price.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) more than doubled in price, gaining more than 141% in recent trading after the neuroscience company reported positive results from a phase Ib trial of its CVL-231 drug candidate for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) climbed about 9.6% after the drug maker priced a $150.4 million public offering of 3.1 million common shares at $48.50 apiece, 2% under Monday's closing price.

Moderna (MRNA) gained 5.2% after India's government granted emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CELC CERE ZNTL MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular