Health Care Sector Update for 06/29/2020: NVAX,BNTX,ICPT

Health care stocks were rising moderately this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling less than 0.1%.

In company news, Novavax (NVAX) climbed more than 10% after B Riley raised its price target of the nanoparticle vaccine company by $32 to $106 and reiterated its buy rating for Novavax shares.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) still was nearly 4% higher, giving back a large part of its 15% gain that followed the biotechnology firm earlier Monday announcing a $250 million private placement including about $139 million in ordinary shares and $112 million in four-year mandatory convertible notes with a group of investors that includes Singapore's Temasek Holdings.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) dropped almost 40% after the US Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the new drug application for the company's obeticholic acid drug candidate to treat non-viral liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, saying the predicted efficacy of the medication remains uncertain and does not outweigh the potential risks to merit its accelerated approval.

