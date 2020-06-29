US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/29/2020: ICPT, KNSA, CNTG, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were gaining in Monday's pre-bell trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.81% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.81% in recent market activity.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) was plunging by more than 38% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the company's new drug application for a treatment for the non-viral liver disease fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) was surging past 31% after saying its investigational drug rilonacept showed "clinically meaningful outcomes" in a phase 3 trial of patients with recurrent pericarditis, a painful autoinflammatory disease.

Centogene (CNTG) was rallying by more than 17% after the genetic diagnostics specialist announced an exclusive partnership with Lufthansa and with Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt Airport, to offer walk-in COVID-19 testing.

